Crailynn Christie went to a concert with friends in Richmond. She never made it home.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Crailynn Christie was full of life and love. Her young life was cut short this weekend.

Christie, 23, was killed after she left a concert in Richmond.

"If she loved you, she loved you," Crailynn's cousin and next-of-kin Britney Walker shared. "That was a beautiful thing."

Crailynn was in Richmond on Friday night doing what she loved — singing and dancing with friends at the National.

At the end of the night, her boyfriend Kweli picked her up to drive her back home to Petersburg, Virginia.

"He stuck with her through the ups and downs. He showed her the true definition of unconditional love," Walker said of the relationship. "She was well-loved by him."

Provided to WTVR

Walker said Crailynn wasn't feeling great on the ride home.

Kweli pulled over along the shoulder of Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

That's where it happened.

"A 2010 Mercury Milan had stopped on the right shoulder of southbound Interstate 95, near the exit for Route 288, when it was struck by a 1994 Honda Civic, which had gone off the right side of the road," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the crash that killed Crailynn Christie.

Christie died at the scene of the crash just after midnight on Saturday morning, police said.

"The driver of the Milan, Kweli J. Grooms, 21, of Petersburg, Va., suffered serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt," the police spokesperson continued. "The driver of the Civic, Thomas J. Calix Lisboa, 25, of Hopewell, Va., suffered minor injuries. He was also wearing a seatbelt."

Lisboa was charged with reckless driving, driving on a suspended or revoked license, and driving an uninspected vehicle.

"Fatigue is being looked at as a possible factor in the crash, which remains under investigation," police said.

Walker said her family holds no ill will against the driver.

"It's an accident that impacted our family in such a great way," she said.

Crailynn Christie loved children, Walker shared. She worked at various childcare centers around the region and was supposed to start a new job this week.

Provided to WTVR Crailynn Christie



"She dedicated her adult life to making kids feel loved," Walker said. "It was something she didn't always experience as a child and she wanted to make kids feel safe."

Christie's family is raising money to help bring her body back home to York, Pennsylvania for burial. Anyone interested in helping can following the instructions below.

Provided to WTVR Crailynn Christie



This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.