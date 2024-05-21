Three years after acquisition, Richmond's CraftMaster changes name to Mungo Homes

RICHMOND, Va. -- Three years after it was sold to an out-of-town peer, Richmond-area builder CraftMaster Homes has assumed the name of its purchaser, an affiliate of billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

CraftMaster is now Mungo Homes, the S.C.-based builder that acquired the two-decade-old firm in 2021.

Since the deal closed that July, CraftMaster had been continuing doing business under its name with the tagline, “a Mungo Homes company.” The decision to fully change the name to Mungo was announced earlier this month.

