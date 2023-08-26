The return of Crabs, Beer, and Spirits by the James

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are several events happening in the River City this weekend, and one of them is the popular 4th annual Crab, Beer, and Spirits by the James on Saturday on Brown’s Island.

“The festival is usually an 8-hour event, but during that period, like from 12 to 5, 1 to 5, you have all-you-eat crabs, and those include the large male, medium male, female, we bundle them all together, mix them all up, and hand them on to you in a tray,” sid Christopher McNeil, the CFO of CNJ Entertainment.

And for the 8-hour festival goers can eat all the crabs they want for one price, and if crabs are not your cup of tea, tickets are available to enjoy other food vendors, drinks, and music.

“We also have the music component which we have a live band, this year we have En'Novation band, we have several DJs, we have DJ Drake, DJ Joe Fu. And then this year we have a special DJ, DJ Kool, legendary DJ Kool let me clear my throat.”

Crabs will be served from 1p.m. to 5 p.m. for general admission, and if you’re just coming for the music and drinks, lawn chairs are suggested.

The festival runs through 8 p.m. on Brown’s Island Saturday, August 26. You can click, here, to purchase tickets.



