Why donuts aren't the only sweet staple at this Midlothian treat shop: 'He changed my life'

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- While The Treat Shop in Midlothian is well known for its delicious desserts, customers said it's not the only thing guaranteed to make you smile while there.

Tony Dean, who goes by the Donut Cowboy or Cowboy Tony, is the Regional Managing Director for the Treat Shop.

Customers tell CBS 6 he constantly goes above and beyond his job description to ensure those around him feel loved.

WTVR Cowboy Tony, left

"The Donut Cowboy, he's just super kind," one customer said.

Dean first received the cowboy title after deciding he was going to wear a cowboy hat to work every day.

"I just put on the hat one day and thought it looked good, so I just kept on wearing this hat," Dean said.

Despite the new addition to his name, Dean's love for the rural country and cowboys is nothing new. He was born and raised on the farmlands of Buckingham, Virginia.

WTVR

After attending Virginia State University, Dean joined the army and then later joined the Treat Shop family in 2014.

The Treat Shop was founded by veterans Shawn and Essie Davis, and as the one shop grew into three shops, so did the love for the cowboy behind the counter helping run it.

Customers CBS 6 spoke with said Cowboy Tony's love for making people happy extends far beyond the walls of the shop. Many of them described seeing him out in the community with his cowboy hat on, passing out donuts always aiming to leave others smiling.

WTVR

"Just a good guy and loves people," said one customer. "He does a lot to support the community," said another.

Every customer and employee described Cowboy Tony as someone who truly cares and his kindness being a major reason people come back time after time.

"Tony has always treated me like I was his family," said one customer. "He has changed my life and makes me want to be a better person," said an employee.

WTVR

Cowboy Tony said his only goal is to be a servant to those around him and show love to every person that he can. "I'll take the name if that's what they want to call me, I'm just here to serve," he said. "It truly gives me great joy."

You can find Cowboy Tony and the delicious donuts at one of their three locations.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!