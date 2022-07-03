RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman trying to cross the street on Richmond's Southside was critically injured when she was hit by a car Saturday night, according to Richmond Police.

Officers were called to the intersection of Cowardin Avenue and Bainbridge Street for a hit-and-run report at 10:35 p.m., Chelsea S. Taylor with Richmond Police said.

"Investigators arrived and found an adult female pedestrian down and in the roadway," Taylor said. "She was attempting to cross the road and was struck..."

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Taylor said.

Witnesses described the car that hit her as an older model, dark-colored purple or blue sedan with "distinctive wheel rims."

Investigators said that car, which was last seen headed north on Cowardin Avenue, has front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator W. Kress at 804-646-0280 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.