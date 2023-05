COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Two children and an adult were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon following a house fire in Colonial Heights.

The extent of the fire victims' injuries and their conditions have not yet been released.

Fire crews were called to the 1100 block of Covington Road, not far from Colonial Heights High School, Monday afternoon.

