Get a COVID vaccine at Kroger and win $1 million or free groceries for a year

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kroger is giving away $1 million to five people who get a COVID-19 vaccine at the grocery chain in Virginia.

Through Kroger's $5 million Community Immunity Giveaway Program, anyone who gets vaccinated at a Virginia Kroger by July 10 will be eligible for the prize of $1 million or a year of free groceries.

Kroger has administered almost 100,000 vaccinations in Virginia, Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division President Paula Ginnett.

“The pandemic has not ended," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who attended Wednesday's announcement at the Willow Lawn Kroger said. "I don’t want to see more Black and Brown people in our community dying because this is a decision that could easily prevent that death."

Mayor Stoney highlighted communities of color who are statistically are more vulnerable to the virus.

While Virginia has surpassed the 70 percent threshold of adults with at least one dose of the vaccine, the City of Richmond has not.

“We’re roughly at 54 percent, we’re not going to meet the 70 percent goal likely, however, the goal will continue beyond the fourth of July."

While Kroger works to get more people vaccinated, state health leaders said they will continue educating the public to prevent another COVID outbreak.

"We will continue our vaccination efforts through the summer, through the fall," Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia State Vaccination Coordinator, said. "We look forward to anticipation to Delta variants and other emerging variants that will continue to be issues if we do not maximize our vaccinations."

