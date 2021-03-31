COVID has taken away a special place in Chesterfield for developmentally disabled adults

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY -- The closure of a Chesterfield day program for adults living with disabilities, has highlighted a greater need in the community.

The organization that ran the program is called Branches of Life. Founded by former high school special education teachers, for the last seven years, they ran a successful educational hub in Chester off Whitepine Rd.

"Nothing compared to this. It was really over the top," said Susan Berberich.

From yoga in the park, karaoke, trips to the James River, and more, Berberich said it gave her son, Doug Hardy, 40, a wonderful place to go five days a week.

"Were you happy there?" Asked Berberich as she and her son reminisced over photos of Hardy at the River Walk and surrounded by his peers.

"Yeah," said Hardy.

"Yeah I know, you were really, really happy," said Berberick

"Happy," said Hardy.

Berberich said Hardy was a premature baby and had mental delays and a hearing impairment as a result. But she said he had a good experience all the way through grade school in Henrico, graduating from Tucker High School in their Special Ed program.

"But the problem comes is that once special kids graduate through the school system -- that's it," said Berberich.

She said there are very few options for adults with disabilities.