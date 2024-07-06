Watch Now
5 burned after boat fire at marina on Lake Anna

Posted at 1:27 PM, Jul 06, 2024

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- A boat fire left five people with burns at a marina on Lake Anna Friday, sources told Jon Burkett.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 4600 block of Courthouse Road near Anna Point Marina in Spotsylvania County.

Sources said Louisa County firefighters also responded.

All five patients were flown to the hospital.

