5 burned after boat fire at marina on Lake Anna

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- A boat fire left five people with burns at a marina on Lake Anna Friday, sources told Jon Burkett.

Provided to WTVR

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 4600 block of Courthouse Road near Anna Point Marina in Spotsylvania County.

Sources said Louisa County firefighters also responded.

All five patients were flown to the hospital.

