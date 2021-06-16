Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Court voids ruling that sperm donor must pay child support

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
Young boy awarded $6.9 million in teacher molestation case
Posted at 2:30 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 14:30:05-04

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A North Carolina appeals court says a judge should have relied on Virginia’s paternity laws when ruling whether a man must pay child support to a woman who had a baby with his sperm donation, not North Carolina law.

The case involves a man who provided artificial insemination to a woman whom he met in Virginia.

The conception and pregnancy occurred there.

Years later a social services department in North Carolina's Warren County went to court to get him to pay child support.

A District Court judge declared he could find no exception for the donor and ordered payments.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.