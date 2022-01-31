Watch
Court rules 3 charged in kidnapping plot can return to US

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Picture of a gavel from Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 18:00:05-05

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Federal prosecutors say a court in Scotland has denied an appeal by three people charged in a failed kidnapping-murder plot in Virginia, clearing the way for them to be extradited to the U.S. to stand trial.

Prosecutors say Valerie Hayes, Gary Reburn, and Jennifer Amnott fled to the United Kingdom after the attempted 2018 kidnapping of five children in a Mennonite community in Dayton, Virginia.

U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh said the three have repeatedly sought to block extradition back to the U.S., where they face a mandatory life sentence if convicted.

Kavanaugh said the High Court of Justiciary in Scotland denied their appeal Friday.

