Could Petersburg be the site for a future casino?

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg is reaping the benefits of bipartisan support in the Virginia General Assembly thanks to cooperation between Delegate Kim Taylor and State Senator Joe Morrissey.

In fact, the city is expected to see more money from the GA than it has seen in decades. The financing is aimed at infrastructure and a possible casino.

“This is some of the greatest news we’ve had here in years and one of the best General Assembly budgets that’s come through," said Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham.

This is an investment that Petersburg City Leaders see as seed money for the future, starting with nearly $30 million to improve water and sewer lines. The end result, Mayor Parham says, is needed to expand the pharmaceutical park.

“The pharmaceutical companies want to be close to each other, as far as proximity. So that allows us to grow and bring in their competitors as well," Parham said.

“We have got three of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the county, Civica, Apak, and Phlow at our pharmaceutical park," Morrissey said.

Water and sewer capacity was capped in this area of the city back in 2006.

While it provides services to the three pharmaceutical companies currently under construction, its limited capacity doesn’t allow them to expand.

The nearly $30 million from the General Assembly is expected to provide decades of commercial expansion to this area of the city.

“This Poor Creek infrastructure puts us in play to be able to grow the City for the next 50 years," said Mayor Parham. “Hundreds of millions coming into the city of Petersburg."

With that future expansion, Senator Morrissey believes Petersburg will become the "pharmaceutical capital of the East Coast".

The General Assembly is also providing money to set in motion Petersburg’s bid to get a gaming license to host a Casino

“We had to fight through over 23 Lobbyists that the city of Richmond hired to try and defeat this budget amendment," said Mayor Parham.

The money from the GA will be spent on a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission Study

“They’ve already done a preliminary report that Petersburg meets all of the markers for a host casino city," Morrissey said.

On Wednesday, CBS 6 cameras caught contractors at the old Ramada Inn. Sources said that crews were getting a look at the property in preparation for bids for demolition, adding there is money in the GA budget to bring it down.

But, according to Morrissey, confirmation may take a few more weeks.

“We’re going to be down here, very soon, I predict, with some wonderful news, regarding that disgraceful building there, so stay tuned."

The expansion of water and sewer lines is expected to begin before the end of the year and will take about three years to complete.