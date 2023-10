HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Costco has struck a sizable deal on West Broad Street – one that would translate to over 8.6 million orders of its famous $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. The Washington-based chain of wholesale clubs earlier this month purchased five acres and a pair of buildings next to its Henrico store at 9650 W. Broad St. for $13 million, county records show.

