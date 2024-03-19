Surface design showroom Cosentino to fill former Mowbray Paint shop on Arthur Ashe Blvd.

RICHMOND, Va. -- A high-end building materials company from the Iberian Peninsula is heading to Scott’s Addition.

Cosentino is preparing to open a showroom at 1324 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., in the Mowbray Paint Co. building across from Movieland.

The showroom will be under the Cosentino City brand, described as a place where both the general public and workers in the architecture and design industries can see the Spanish company’s building and surface materials.

Cosentino expansion director Antonio Aguilar confirmed the company’s plans to open in the building at the corner of Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Norfolk Street.

