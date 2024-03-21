Cosby High School closed Thursday due to threats

RICHMOND, Va. -- Officials in Chesterfield County have now announced that classes at Cosby High School are canceled following an online threat.

In an email to parents Ben Snyder, the principal for the school, explains that late Wednesday night they were notified that 8 students were in a group chat where one person said they were going to blow up the school.

"As soon as we were made aware, we immediately contacted Chesterfield Police," Snyder explained, "Chesterfield Police investigated and went to the home of the student who made this threatening comment."

Officials say that the police department brought in K-9 units to sweep the building and were given the all clear but would still cancel classes out of an abundance of caution.

Snyder adds that the school will send out plans for Friday later Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story

