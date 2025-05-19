Students in 'no-move posture' as police investigate report of gun at Cosby High School

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Students held in 3rd block Monday afternoon as police investigated a report of a student in possession of a firearm at Cosby High School.

Chesterfield Police received a report that a student may be in possession of a gun at the school, according to a spokesperson. The student was located and was not found to have a gun.

Officials said no one was threatened or injured, and no gun has been located. The investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, students stayed in a "no-move posture" and remained in their classrooms, according to a statement sent to families provided to CBS 6.

"Instruction is continuing at this time. At this time, we ask that you do not come to school. Because we are currently holding in 3rd block, seniors that need to take a 4O exam will be exempt and do not need to report to the building. Thank you for your continued partnership. I will share an update when I have more information," the statement reads.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

