He started City Kids to give Richmond children a chance to serve their community: 'That's where it starts'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new initiative called City Kids aims to offer youth in Richmond the chance to serve their community while accessing resources for their families. The program, started by the nonprofit Feed the Streets RVA, focuses on community service and support for local families.

"We’re a bunch of kids from the city, so City Kids, that's where it starts," Cory Jones, who founded Feed the Streets RVA with friends, said.

The City Kids initiative was created to provide a safe space where children and teenagers can make a difference in their neighborhoods.

The program brings together kids of all ages to cook and serve their community.

"We want to introduce young people to community service in their own community," Jones explained.

City Kids hopes to inspire positive change by involving elementary to high school students in cooking and service projects.

City Kids collaborates with various community organizations to offer volunteer opportunities and connect youth with additional resources.

"We want to be an ally to our inner-city youth," said Jones.

He noted that many young people are unaware of available resources, such as after-school programs, which they might not afford otherwise.

With the initiative’s growth, Feed the Streets RVA is seeking additional support. They need volunteers, hygiene products, snacks for after-school programs, and monetary donations. The group hopes the City Kids program will make a lasting impact beyond Richmond’s city limits.

"Even though I know we’re doing it and it’s substantial, I just know there’s so much more that needs to happen," Jones said.

For those interested in helping, more information and ways to contribute can be found on their website.



