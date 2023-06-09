Cory Bigsby murdered son Codi months before he was reported missing, court docs reveal

HAMPTON, Va. — Court documents obtained by WTKR from Hampton Circuit Court claim that Cory Bigsby murdered his son Codi Bigsby on June 18, 2021.

That is about seven months before Codi was reported missing by his father in January 2022.

Cory Bigsby was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday. According to court documentation, he faces two charges related to his son Codi's disappearance.

Cory is charged with the murder of Codi and the concealment of the child's body.

Cory has been in custody since February 2022 after being indicted on 30 charges of child abuse and neglect that were not related to Codi's disappearance.

During Cory's last court appearance, he was determined mentally unfit to stand trial. He was sent to Eastern State Hospital for treatment and is due back in Hampton Circuit Court on Wednesday, June 14.

Codi's disappearance in January 2022 sparked a community-wide search effort.

The "Codi Fence," a memorial honoring Codi in Hampton, near Buckroe Point Apartments, still continues to grow.

New flowers and stuffed animals have been placed at the fence since the news of Cory's indictment. Codi was just four years old when he was first reported missing.

