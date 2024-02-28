Family member facing charges after Richmond student brought handgun to school

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond man is facing charges after a student brought a firearm to an elementary school on February 20.

The man, 59-year-old Cornelius Robinson, faces one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Richmond police officers arrived to Oak Grove/Bellmeade Elementary school just before 3 p.m. February 20 after receiving a call for a firearm on school property.

School staff members found the gun and turned it over to officers. Ammunition was found in the gun. No one was injured.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

