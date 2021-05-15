Troopers ID man killed in Middlesex County rollover crash

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of a 25-year-old man killed in an early morning rollover wreck in Middlesex County.

Troopers were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash on Route 33 east of Edgewater Road just after 1:45 a.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police.

"The driver of a 2002 Jeep Cherokee, Cornelius Keonte Owens, ran off the roadway and struck a ditch which caused the vehicle to overturn several times," Anaya said.

Officials said Owens, of the 100 block of Urbanna Road in Saluda, died of his injuries at the scene.

Owens was not wearing his seat belt, according to Anaya.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.