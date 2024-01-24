Southside bike shop Coqui Cyclery reopens after unexplained closure

RICHMOND, Va. -- After a weeks-long shutdown last month that left its customers in the dark, Southside bike shop Coqui Cyclery is back in business.

The store at 3416 Semmes Ave. reopened at noon on Friday. It remained unclear this week what prompted owner Clint Kronenberger to shutter the store in December and go radio silent on customers who were waiting on bike purchases, repairs and other products.

Kronenberger declined to comment at length while working at the store on Friday, and didn’t respond to subsequent requests for comment by phone and email. He said that by that point last week most people had retrieved bikes that had been left at the store prior to the closing.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.