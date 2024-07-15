Cooling station offers free water and WiFi in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — It's hot in Virginia. Just because triple-digit heat is blanketing the region, the work for many doesn't stop.

Cory Dunnavant, the owner of Premier Roofing, is very aware of the importance of keeping his crews hydrated and healthy in the heat.

“On hot days like today, we want to keep the guys 15 minutes on, 15 minutes off," Dunnavant said. "Water, Gatorade, Electrolytes, keep them hydrated."

He also adjusts the work schedule.

"On hotter weather days, we’ll start early, 5:30 in the morning, get off the roof by 10:30 or 11a, and then come back at 5 or 6 p.m. and work until dark," he said.

At Adams Acres, the heat can be tough on produce.

“We had watered up until the rain, 22 of the last 26 nights, we’ve been irrigating but the rain helped out a ton, but was got like an inch and half here," Todd Adams, with Adams Acres, said.

With the rain now gone, the Sun is now baking the crops.

"It’s going to make stuff ripen up real quick and then go away quick. I mean the Blueberries are probably a week away from finishing," he said. "We’ll probably start back picking Butterbeans, maybe the weekend. Probably Sweet Corn again this weekend."

While some have to work in the heat, others live with little to no air conditioning.

In Petersburg, the bus station is open as a place for people to cool off.

“During hot weather, the Transit Station is utilized as a cooling station to keep citizens cool from the hot weather," Petersburg Area Transit Director Darius Mason said. "In order to get here, the transportation service is free, fare-free. We give away free water here, and free access to Wi-Fi. We have a Cafe also in the building."

The Petersburg Transportation Center is located at 100 W Washington Street.



