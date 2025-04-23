How the 'Cool the City' campaign hopes to bring environmental equity to Richmond neighborhoods

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond kicked off its "Cool The City" campaign on Earth Day, launching a five-year initiative to increase green spaces across the city, particularly in areas prone to higher temperatures.

The campaign, created by the non-profit organization Southside ReLeaf, focuses on expanding green spaces in neighborhoods that experience elevated temperatures during hot weather.

"Some of our neighborhoods can be 10 to 15 degrees hotter than other neighborhoods on the exact same day," Richmond Mayor Danny Avula said at the Earth Day event. "That's not just about the weather, it's about health and it's about safety and it's about equity."

"It's not fair that one neighborhood has access to all of these amazing benefits, and other neighborhoods don't," Southside ReLeaf co-founder Sheri Shannon added. "It doesn't matter where you live or work in the city, we want to make sure that you have access to those amenities so that your experience living and working here is also enjoyable."

