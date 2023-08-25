Students haven't been able to play here for four years. That's about to change!

PETERSBURG, Va. — Dozens of volunteers helped assemble a brand-new playground at Cool Springs Elementary in Petersburg where students desperately needed a new space to play.

Cool Springs Elementary Principal Jennifer Kelley told CBS 6 that the school's existing playground needed a lot of TLC.

“The students haven't been able to play on the playground in the last four years due to safety," Kelley said. "So, the students and staff are going to be so excited once they see that playground."

Petersburg Schools worked with Kaboom and the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth to make this installation possible.

WTVR

The final design was the result of a collaborative process between staff, community members, and students.

The playground also includes shaded areas for teachers and staff to safely watch students.

Volunteers have been prepping the site since Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, crews were mixing cement and drilling holes into the ground.

“It's not just about the academics, but it's also about the social-emotional learning of our students,” Kelley said. “To be able to give our students an opportunity to excel in all areas — that's what it's really about.”

Volunteers were scheduled to begin assembling the playground at 8 a.m. Friday and expected to complete the project Friday afternoon.

