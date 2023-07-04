Food safety tips for your Fourth of July cookout from a Virginia Tech food expert

BLACKSBURG, Va. — An expert in Virginia Tech’s department of Food Science and Technology is sharing tips on how you and your family can stay safe while cooking out for Independence Day.

Melissa Wright is director of the Food Producer Technical Assistance Network on the Blacksburg campus.

She has assisted food producers across the Commonwealth for the past six years and mainly concentrates on prepared foods.

Wright is mostly concerned with cleanliness, hygiene, and temperature. Not abiding by these pillars to cooking out can get you, your guests, or your family sick.

“If you're working with fruits and vegetables, you want to have those to be clean especially if you're going to be eating the entire thing outside,” she explained. “You also want to realize that you need to have your hands and utensils to be clean.”

The Virginia Tech graduate also highlighted two additional potential dangers while cooking out: under-cooking your meats and keeping cold foods cold.

Wright and her team compiled extensive information and tips to keep you and your family safe.

Food safety begins with clean hands and surfaces, even in an outdoor setting. Before beginning your food prep, practice good hand-washing hygiene.

If you do not have access to running water, simply use a water jug, some soap and paper towels. Proper hand cleaning is as much about the scrubbing action as it is about the soap.

Make sure your eating surface is clean before setting out your dishes. If the surface is not cleanable, consider using disposable tablecloths.

WTVR File Image

SEPARATE: If you are transporting raw and ready-to-eat (RTE) foods, do so in separate coolers. Consider using coolers with white lids, since they will reflect light and heat rather than absorbing them.



Raw meats, poultry and seafood – Be sure to keep these items securely wrapped and separated from other foods. This keeps their juices from contaminating prepared/cooked foods or foods that will be eaten raw. All raw meat should be kept in a cooler at 40°F or below until time for grilling. Packing these items while still frozen can ensure they stay colder longer.

– Be sure to keep these items securely wrapped and separated from other foods. This keeps their juices from contaminating prepared/cooked foods or foods that will be eaten raw. All raw meat should be kept in a cooler at 40°F or below until time for grilling. Packing these items while still frozen can ensure they stay colder longer. Raw fruits and vegetables – Rinse fresh fruits and vegetables under running tap water before packing them in the cooler, including those with skins and rinds that are not eaten. Rub firm-skinned fruits and vegetables under running tap water or scrub with a clean vegetable brush while rinsing with running tap water. Dry fruits and vegetables with a clean cloth towel or paper towel before packing.

– Rinse fresh fruits and vegetables under running tap water before packing them in the cooler, including those with skins and rinds that are not eaten. Rub firm-skinned fruits and vegetables under running tap water or scrub with a clean vegetable brush while rinsing with running tap water. Dry fruits and vegetables with a clean cloth towel or paper towel before packing. Prepared cold dishes – Foods like pasta salad, deviled eggs, cut produce and many desserts require cold holding to maintain their safety. Transport them in a cooler with ice or frozen gel packs to maintain a temperature of less than 40°F. Remove them immediately before time to serve.

– Foods like pasta salad, deviled eggs, cut produce and many desserts require cold holding to maintain their safety. Transport them in a cooler with ice or frozen gel packs to maintain a temperature of less than 40°F. Remove them immediately before time to serve. Prepared hot dishes – Hot food should be kept hot, at or above 140°F. Wrap it well and place it in an insulated container until serving.

– Hot food should be kept hot, at or above 140°F. Wrap it well and place it in an insulated container until serving. Beverages and condiments – Consider packing a separate cooler for these items so that the repeated opening of the cooler will not expose temperature-controlled foods to warm outdoor air temperatures. Maintaining beverages and most purchased condiments (even mayonnaise!) at cool temperatures is for quality, not safety.

COOK: Grilling and picnicking often go hand-in-hand. Just like cooking indoors, there are important guidelines that should be followed to ensure that your grilled food reaches the table safely.



Marinate safely – Marinate foods under refrigeration - never on the kitchen counter or outdoors. In addition, if you plan to use some of the marinade as a sauce on the cooked food, reserve a portion separately before adding the raw meat, poultry, or seafood. Don’t reuse marinade that has touched raw meat or poultry.

– Marinate foods under refrigeration - never on the kitchen counter or outdoors. In addition, if you plan to use some of the marinade as a sauce on the cooked food, reserve a portion separately before adding the raw meat, poultry, or seafood. Don’t reuse marinade that has touched raw meat or poultry. Cook food thoroughly – When it’s time to cook the food, have your food thermometer ready. Always use it to be sure your food is cooked thoroughly by measuring the internal temperature at the thickest part of the food.

Whole steaks, roasts, pork and fish: 145°F Ground meat: 160°F Poultry (ground or whole): 165°F

– When it’s time to cook the food, have your food thermometer ready. Always use it to be sure your food is cooked thoroughly by measuring the internal temperature at the thickest part of the food. Don’t cross-contaminate – Don't reuse platters or utensils that held raw meat, poultry or seafood for serving unless they have been washed first in hot, soapy water. Using the same platter or utensils that previously held raw meat, poultry, or seafood allows bacteria from the raw food’s juices to spread to the cooked food. Instead, have a clean platter and utensils ready at grill-side to serve your food.

CONTROL (THE TEMPERATURE): Keeping food at proper temperatures - indoor and out - is critical in preventing the growth of foodborne bacteria. The key is to never let your picnic food remain in the "Danger Zone" - between 40°F and 140°F - for more than 2 hours (or 1 hour if outdoor temperatures are above 90°F.) This is when bacteria in food can multiply rapidly, and lead to foodborne illness.



Keep cold food cold – Cold foods in individual serving dishes can be placed directly on ice on your picnic table or in a shallow container set in a deep pan filled with ice. Drain off water as ice melts and replace ice frequently. Once you've served these dishes, they should not sit out for longer than 2 hours (or 1 hour if the outdoor temperature is above 90°F.) If food is left out longer, throw it away to be safe.

– Cold foods in individual serving dishes can be placed directly on ice on your picnic table or in a shallow container set in a deep pan filled with ice. Drain off water as ice melts and replace ice frequently. Once you've served these dishes, they should not sit out for longer than 2 hours (or 1 hour if the outdoor temperature is above 90°F.) If food is left out longer, throw it away to be safe. Keep hot food hot – Grilled food can be kept hot until served by moving it to the side of the grill rack, just away from the coals. This keeps it hot but prevents overcooking. Hot dishes like casseroles can be held in insulated carrying cases on the picnic table to keep them warm. Just as with cold food, these foods should not sit out for more than 2 hours (or 1 hour in temperatures above 90°F.) If food is left out longer, throw it away to be safe.

Anyone can send her an email with any food cooking questions to foodbiz@vt.edu.