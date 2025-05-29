Person convicted for setting cat on fire, RACC says

RICHMOND, Va. — The person responsible for setting a cat on fire last year has been convicted, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control.

RACC shared in a social media post that the person responsible for dousing a cat, Sylvester, with accelerant and setting him on fire in January 2024 has been convicted after over a year of investigation and legal proceedings.

Sylvester sustained second and third degree burns and died on scene, according to a post from the shelter last year.

"THANK YOU for supporting RACC in our constant pursuit of justice for the animals in our care," the social post reads. "This was a huge win!"

The shelter also said they can't share any more details of the case due to confidentiality.

