Wanted convicted sex offender with ties to Chesterfield taken into custody, troopers say

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 19-year-old convicted sex offender who was last registered as living in Lunenburg County is now in custody, according to authorities.

Cody Dallas Garcia, who previously lived in the Victoria community of Lunenburg County, was wanted on three counts of failing to re-register as a sex offender, troopers said on Jan. 4.

Garcia "absconded" from Lunenburg County and "failed to update a new address as required by state law," troopers said.

"He is known to have connections in Lunenburg and Halifax counties, and Midlothian/Chesterfield County," officials said. "He was recently seen in the Clarksville area of Mecklenburg County, Va., as well as Henderson, NC."

Officials said that Garcia was found in Nottoway County Wednesday, Jan. 18 and taken into custody without incident.

