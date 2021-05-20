Watch
Convicted rapist on the loose after escaping during deliberation in Chesterfield: Sheriff's Office

Police lights
Posted at 11:15 PM, May 19, 2021
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man convicted of rape is on the loose after he escaped during a jury deliberation on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday following a two-day jury trial, John Irvin, 48, failed to return to the courtroom when the court reconvened.

In his absence, the jury found Irvin, who was out on bond, guilty of rape and recommended a sentence of five years and one day in prison.

The Circuit Court Judge presiding revoked Irvin's bond and issued a capias for his arrest for fleeing from the court.

Video footage from the courthouse shows that Irvin was last seen walking through the wood line onto Route 10. Chesterfield Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives are asking for assistance from the public to help locate Irvin.

John Irvin

Irvin is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right shoulder that says Rae.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 804-318-8026 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

