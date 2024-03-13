Contractor laying off local employees as HCA brings hospital food service in-house

RICHMOND, Va. -- A major food services contractor is laying off local employees as its six-year relationship with one of the region’s biggest health systems comes to a close.

HCA is ending its contract with Sodexo for dining and nutrition services at the health system’s Virginia-based hospitals. Those services are being brought in house to be handled by HCA employees.

The transition is expected to be completed across the state by the end of April, and is being pursued because the health system wants more control over the patient experience at its hospitals, according to HCA spokeswoman Pryor Green. Sodexo has provided dining and nutrition services at HCA’s Virginia hospitals since October 2017.

