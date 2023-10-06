Contentious Centerville land-use plan voted down by Goochland supervisors

RICHMOND, Va. — The Goochland Board of Supervisors on Wednesday nixed the controversial Centerville Small Area Plan, and the board chairman said the county was unlikely to revisit the subject this year.

Supervisors voted unanimously to deny adoption of the draft land-use plan intended to guide growth and development specifically in Centerville, which is in the eastern part of the county and borders the Short Pump area of Henrico.

The day after the vote, Chairman Neil Spoonhower said in an interview that he expected his colleagues will not give further consideration to the plan and that county staff resources were being oriented toward other land-use planning projects.

