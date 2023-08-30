Construction starts on modern-style townhomes in southern Highland Park

RICHMOND, Va. — A Northside enclave known for its mix of century-old bungalows, foursquares and Queen Anne-style homes is about to get a modern addition to the neighborhood. A groundbreaking ceremony on Friday marked the start of construction for Chestnut Flats, a courtyard-centered development of 12 modern-design townhomes at 2705 Fifth Ave., in the Highland Park Southern Tip neighborhood also known as the Chestnut Hill/Plateau Historic District. Behind the project is Richmond-based Dorado Capital, led by developers Harsh Thakker and Birju Bhagat and a third unnamed partner based in Houston, Texas.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.