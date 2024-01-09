Longtime Henrico County consignment shop Baggio makes its return to brick-and-mortar

RICHMOND, Va. -- After closing its brick-and-mortar store in Henrico several years ago, a high-end clothing consignment business is back in a storefront of its own in South Richmond.

Baggio recently opened at 3016 Stony Point Road in the Stony Point Village Shopping Center.

For owner Norma Santamaria, the new shop replaces her original location at Gayton Crossing, which she shuttered in 2020 after nearly two decades of operation there. The closure at the time was for personal health concerns early in the COVID-19 pandemic, and Baggio transitioned to focus on online sales and made use of a showroom in her home.

“I have a compromised immune system so I was petrified by what was going on,” Santamaria said.

