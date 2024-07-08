People asked to conserve water in Petersburg after 12-inch water line breaks

PETERSBURG, Va. -- People are urged to conserve water in Petersburg after a 12-inch water line that comes directly from the city’s main water supply line ruptured Sunday afternoon.

Officials said utility crews are working to repair the "significant" break at 800 Arlington Street.

"Residents are asked to conserve water until repairs are completed," officials said. "Some residents in the Arlington Street area are without water, and others throughout the City are experiencing low pressure."

As a result, public works crews are re-routing water supply feeds so the water tanks throughout Petersburg will remain full.

Officials said crews and contractors will work throughout the night to fix the line.

There has been no word yet on what caused the break.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

