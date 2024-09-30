Watch Now
Community gathers for Conquer Chiari Walk Across America: 'Just keep on walking'

The 17th annual Conquer Chiari Walk Across America took place across the country on Saturday, including in Midlothian, where participants raised money and awareness for Chiari malformation.
Chiari is a condition that occurs when the bottom part of the brain descends out of the skull, putting pressure on the spinal cord and affecting both the brain and spine.

These fundraising walks have become an annual tradition, held nationwide on the third and fourth weekends of September.

"Stuff in life happens, and you just can't reverse what happens in life, because whatever happens, all you can do is just get up from the ground and just keep on walking," said Branden Witt, a young man living with the condition, during the event.

Since the organization’s inception in 2008, the walks have raised more than $6.4 million for research and support.

