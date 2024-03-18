Connor's Heroes art therapy sessions helps kids 'release'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Connor's Heroes, a nonprofit group based in Richmond, said art therapy is one program that supports children and their siblings by helping them escape the routine of treatment.

A group of Connor's kids and their families got together Sunday for their monthly art session.

The art created will be auctioned off at the organization's biggest night, the Heroes Art Ball.

Families said the pieces are special because they know the money raised will help their children and others going through a similar journey.

“I think for kids especially it's really difficult for them to necessarily to have the words of this huge, profound experience they're going through,” parent Katie Drummond said. “And art is just a way to release a lot of that without necessarily having to articulate things that are hard to describe.”

Several groups and individuals volunteer to work with the kids as artist leaders.

If you are interested in purchasing a piece of art, the Connor's Heroes Art Ball will be held May 5 at the John Marshall Ballroom.

