17th annual Cone Parade held in Carytown on New Year's Day

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmonders celebrated the New Year in many different ways, including with the 17th annual Cone Parade in Carytown.

It's a beloved annual tradition hosted by the Aquarian Bookshop where spectators can see people walking around and dancing in cone costumes.

The event continues to grow, attracting more participants each year. It now has catering a DJ and dance contests.

We spoke to Nick Lasky, the parade marshal, and asked him the question on so many people's minds: Why cones?

"Why cones? Because cones, you can see the energy is rising up. It's a way to harness energy and to raise it up, raise our vibration, raise our joy, raise our gratitude," he said.

If you'd like to attend the event next year, details will be posted here.

How did you celebrate New Year's Day? Share your traditions with the CBS 6 Newsroom.

