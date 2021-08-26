Concerts in store for everyone's taste in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- There's live music happening all across Richmond this week.

From country music to rock and roll, R&B and bluegrass, there's a little something for everyone's taste on the schedule this week.

Starting on Wednesday night at Innsbrook After Hours, Flow Tribe with Joslyn & The Sweet Compression will be taking the stage at the Innsbrook Pavilion. The concerts will run through September 29.

In Hopewell, The Beacon Theater has bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder on Friday. On Saturday, Ronnie Milsap will be performing. A Chicago tribute band will be performing on September 2.

Meadow Event Park has four back-to-back concerts this week, starting on Wednesday with rock legend Melissa Etheredge. On Thursday, The Commodores will be performing. Steve Earle will be performing on Friday followed by Los Lobos. On Saturday, country music star Scotty McCreery will be taking the stage. The doors will open at 5 p.m. for all of these concerts.

The final Hart Nissan Concert Series Show is on Thursday with country music star Justin Moore featuring special guest Homegrown at the Pavilion at Richmond Harley Davidson in Ashland. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Masks and distancing will be observed at all concerts.