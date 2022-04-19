Concerned Petersburg family considering move after home shot multiple times: 'It's not healthy'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Petersburg family is looking to move after their home was shot up for the second time in less than a month.

"It's ridiculous that you can't be at home and feel safe. It's just a shame that you can't live in peace," Ernest Wynn said.

In late February, a neighbor was shot on the porch at the front door to the other side of the duplex. Two bullets from that night's shooting entered Wynn's home.

"So much inhumanity toward man," Wynn said.

Then, on Monday night, a dozen bullets hit the side of the duplex. Most of them came through the sheetrock and into the living room.

"People really don't care whether you're the target or someone else is the target. It's just you happen to be there at the time," Wynn said.

Just an hour before Monday's shooting, Wynn's seven-year-old grandchild had been playing inside the home.

"I just don't think anybody should have to live like this, no matter who they are. Children should not be stressed out, grown people should not be stressed out," Wynn said.

Now, the couple is trying to find a way to move, something they can't financially afford.

"We have to. I don't see any other alternative. I can't see continuing to live in this environment. I really don't. It's not healthy for me. It's not healthy for her. It's not healthy for our family. It's not healthy for anybody," Wynn said.

Petersburg Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting on Diamond Street or any other shooting in Petersburg to call the Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.