Computer issues lead to long lines, travel delays at Richmond airport

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A major internet outage affecting Microsoft is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies across the world.

Long lines were a common sight Friday morning due to flight delays at Richmond International Airport.

"First it was supposed to leave at 5 a.m. Then I got a notification that it was going to leave at 6:46 a.m. then you got a notification then the status changed again to 7:11 a.m.," Valerie Bennett, who is traveling to see family in Texas, said. "My first flight was totally canceled. Now they are showing the status for my second flight that I missed it."

As the minutes ticked away, anxiety grew among travelers waiting in line.

"It certainly adds a little bit of stress waiting to find out if your flight is going to leave or not," a traveler named Michael, who had a flight booked to Denver, said.

Flight Aware indicated the Richmond airport experienced 11 total cancellations in the past 24 hours.

As flights once again took the skies, airlines had to pick up the pieces from the morning's domino of delays.

"The lines are dying down a little bit, but I don’t know if I’m going to get kicked off or not," Zachary Goets, who is traveling home from military training, said. "I’ve got until 4 p.m. to figure that one out."

Airport officials said it was best for travelers to check the status of their flight before leaving for the airpport.

