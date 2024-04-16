Shockoe Bottom computer repair shop powering up Charlottesville expansion

RICHMOND, Va. -- After deciding the Richmond computer-repair scene is too crowded for a new location, a Shockoe Bottom shop is betting on a westward expansion to grow the business.

Computer Cave, which repairs and sells computers and other electronics, is planning to open a new store in Charlottesville.

The company’s upcoming second location follows its Richmond outpost that opened about five years ago at 11 S. 15th St., and comes as Computer Cave is expanding its customized gaming PC offerings.

Computer Cave had been weighing a local expansion, and scouted Chesterfield County for a potential new location. That project came during co-owner Andy Kimberlin’s relocation to Waynesboro. With the move came familiarity with nearby Charlottesville, which appeared to Kimberlin to be home to fewer competitors compared to the Richmond area and on a similar growth trajectory.

