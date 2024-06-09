Why pop-up pet food pantries are culmination of Virginia veterinarian's life work

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Virginia-based animal welfare group Compassion Animal Project handed out more than 13,000 meals to pet owners during their pop-up pet food pantry.

More than 4,000 pounds of dog and cat food were available for pickup for anyone who needed it outside the Holiday Barn on Johnston Willis Drive Saturday morning, according to officials with the group.



"It's really been a passion project from both my dad and my family," Aaron Wachsstock, whose father Dr. Rand Wachsstock founded the group in 2021, explained. "My dad being a veterinarian, he really instilled in us both a love and a compassion towards animals, but also extending that to the families who own the animals."

Wachsstock said the part of project's mission statement is keeping families together.

"So ensuring that the family not just has the resources to treat whatever they're dealing with, but also the necessary information and right knowledge."

The group has been hosting pet food pantry pop-up events for nearly two years.

