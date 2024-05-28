Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Compassion Animal Project to hand out 4,000 pounds of free pet food in Central Virginia

Richmond news and weather update for Tuesday, May 28
Posted at 12:26 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 12:26:26-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- To help kick off the start of summer, a Richmond-based animal nonprofit is working to make sure that pets have enough to eat this year. Compassion Animal Project will be hosting a pet food giveaway on June 8.

The event, that is happening at the Holiday Barn Pet Resorts' Midlothian facility, will be from 9:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. on Saturday June 8.

According to organizers, the animal welfare nonprofit will be handing out 13,000 meals to pets including more than 4,000 pounds of dog and cat food available.

Organizers add that the pet food pantry will be open all summer for individuals in need.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone