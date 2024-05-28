Compassion Animal Project to hand out 4,000 pounds of free pet food in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- To help kick off the start of summer, a Richmond-based animal nonprofit is working to make sure that pets have enough to eat this year. Compassion Animal Project will be hosting a pet food giveaway on June 8.

The event, that is happening at the Holiday Barn Pet Resorts' Midlothian facility, will be from 9:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. on Saturday June 8.

According to organizers, the animal welfare nonprofit will be handing out 13,000 meals to pets including more than 4,000 pounds of dog and cat food available.

Organizers add that the pet food pantry will be open all summer for individuals in need.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!