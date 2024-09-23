Compass Cruise-In gives community chance to 'pour love into' girl battling cancer

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — Hundreds of people gathered at Compass Christian Church on Sunday for the 4th annual Cruise-In to support a 10-year-old girl battling liver cancer.

Skylar Pritchett, who was diagnosed in May, was the beneficiary of this year’s fundraiser, where attendees showcased more than 500 classic and modern motorcycles, trucks, and cars.

The event raised money for Skylar and her family as she undergoes multiple medical treatments, including scans, ultrasounds and chemotherapy. It also offered Skylar and her family a fun day.

“One of the coolest things that she was able to do is we had a bike parade and she was able to ride, like a two-seater," Pastor El Jones of Compass Christian Church said. "So she got to ride around the whole loop... and it was the first time she’s ever been on a motorcycle.”

The community came out in force with about 2,000 attendees, according to organizer Christie Jones.

“This has given us the opportunity to really pour love out to her and her family,” Jones said.

During the event, the Virginia Army Reserves honored Skylar by making her an honorary staff sergeant for the day.

So far, the Cruise-In has raised more than $70,000, with donations continuing to be collected throughout the week. Click here to make a donation.

