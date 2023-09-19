A Virginia church, a company, and a nonprofit come together to feed the hungry

HOPEWELL, Va. -- The Community Transformers Foundation (CTF) brought public and private entities together to help Virginia families who may otherwise go hungry.

CTF received its second large donation of non-perishable food of the year from the Chesterfield stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Tuesday morning.

The food was delivered to the AdvanSix warehouse in Hopewell where volunteers organized an assembly line.

The chemical manufacturer donated its warehouse space and storage to the cause.

“At AdvanSix, we strive to be good neighbors and partners by giving back to the communities where we live and work, like our hometown of Hopewell,” Andy Girvin, plant manager of AdvanSix Hopewell, said. “We are happy to support the Community Transformers Foundation in this effort to feed local families in need by donating our warehouse space for storage and distribution.”

CTF Executive Director Nicole Hall knows the impacts of hunger firsthand as an educator of more than 20 years.

“If a student comes in hungry where their basic need is not being met, they're not able to learn. So as a teacher, I had the snacks in the corner,” Hall said.

As families all over Central Virginia and the Tri-Cities struggle to make ends meet, some are forced to make difficult decisions like whether to pay for food or medication.

“We see people that are working every day that are striving to make ends meet and they don't have enough food — they have five children,” Hall said. “Yesterday, I had to take some food to a family in Richmond. They did not have enough food. So that's why this program is needed.”

CTF and volunteers will deliver bags of food to 300 families in their mobile van by 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

To effectively meet the needs Community Transformers Foundation has linked with local governments, area churches as well as food banks/ pantries and agencies to feed families in need over the next 6-12 months in the Central and Southeast Virginia Areas, according to a press release.

The foundation is preparing to help the unsheltered population next.

In addition to monetary and food donations, they are asking for cold-weather supplies like blankets, hats, and gloves.

You can make a donation here or at their office located at 405 Hopewell Street in Hopewell.

