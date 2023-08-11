These 18 animal shelters are offering free or reduced adoption fees this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — Over a dozen local animal shelters and rescue organizations are either reducing their adoption fees or waiving them completely as part of a special event this weekend.

It's called the "Community Snoutreach Adoption Event" made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond.

Now through Sunday, you can visit these 18 sites and find your furry friend for the special event.



Amelia County Animal Shelter

Brunswick County Animal Shelter

Buckingham Animal Control

Charles City County Animal Control

Colonial Heights Animal Services

Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society

Goochland County Animal Care & Protection

Hanover County Animal Control

Henrico Police Animal Shelter

Heritage Humane Society

Hopewell Animal Services

New Kent County Sherriff’s Office Animal Control Unit

Petersburg Animal Care & Control

Powhatan Sherriff’s Office

Prince George County Animal Services

Richmond Animal League

Richmond SPCA

Southside SPCA