These 18 animal shelters are offering free or reduced adoption fees this weekend

'Community snoutreach' pet adoptions this weekend
Posted at 6:56 AM, Aug 11, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. — Over a dozen local animal shelters and rescue organizations are either reducing their adoption fees or waiving them completely as part of a special event this weekend.

It's called the "Community Snoutreach Adoption Event" made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond.

Now through Sunday, you can visit these 18 sites and find your furry friend for the special event.

  • Amelia County Animal Shelter 
  • Brunswick County Animal Shelter 
  • Buckingham Animal Control 
  • Charles City County Animal Control 
  • Colonial Heights Animal Services 
  • Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society 
  • Goochland County Animal Care & Protection 
  • Hanover County Animal Control 
  • Henrico Police Animal Shelter 
  • Heritage Humane Society 
  • Hopewell Animal Services 
  • New Kent County Sherriff’s Office Animal Control Unit 
  • Petersburg Animal Care & Control 
  • Powhatan Sherriff’s Office 
  • Prince George County Animal Services 
  • Richmond Animal League 
  • Richmond SPCA 
  • Southside SPCA 

