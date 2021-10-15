Community shows up with prayers, donations as young girl battles rare cancer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Friday marks six-year-old Sydney Hampton's fifth day of treatment for an inoperable tumor on her brain stem.

Her mother said that the young girl has been incredibly brave.

"She's doing great. She goes back there like a brave little girl and lays down and sits still and it takes about five, ten minutes and she's done," Pam Branch, Sydney's mother, explained.

While Sydney is bravely undergoing treatment, her mom said that prayers are helping the family get through these tough times.

"Everybody's been praying, churches have reached out to me to put her on their prayer list, a lot of people have reached out," Pam said.

And the family is not the only one being reached out to.

"The local community has definitely come out and shown some serious love for Sydney," Kathleen McCay, owner of Old Townes Alibi, said.

A fundraiser scheduled on October 20 has already had to move up its goal.

"We hit our original $5,000 goal last night," McCay said.

Donations of all sizes have been accepted.

"The range for donations right now are a dollar to a lovely individual that gave us an even $1,000 who wished not to be named," McCay said.

Pam said the show of support has floored her.

"I am amazed at all the support we are getting," Pam said.

The new goal for the fundraiser is set at $10,000 and donations for the door prizes and raffle have more than doubled.

Down the street from Alibi's, Restored Cup is also hosting a fundraiser on October 20.

Hannah Lane, the owner of Restored Cup, said that the reason to help is quite simple.

"I have two children. If my child had the same thing and, you know, it's all about community. You can't do this by yourself, for sure," Lane said.

Pam and the rest of her family are grateful for all the help and support they have recieved from their community.

"I can't think everybody enough for all the help."

The fundraiser at Restored Cup goes from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. The events at Old Towne's Alibi will get underway at 5 p.m. and will go until 11 p.m.

If you are interested in supporting the family, you can Venmo Sydney's mother at pam-branch-4. You can also contribute to this GoFundMe.