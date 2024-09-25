Community Recovery Day celebrates those who've found sobriety while helping others reach the life-saving goal

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Community Corrections (PCC) hosted it's first "Community Recovery" event Wednesday for city residents and those living in nearby jurisdictions, aimed to get feedback from and provide resources to those in recovery from substance use disorder or actively seeking support.

PCC Director Nicole Loving said the event is one of the few offered in the area that gives those recovering from substance use disorder direct contact with different services, like recovery housing programs, drug treatment specialists, Narcan, and Social Security representatives.

“Sometimes there are agencies or providers that have different motives — sometimes just finances — so I want to make sure that while people are getting connected, they’re getting connected to agencies that are providing good work," Loving said.

The program included testimonials from people who have gone through treatment programs themselves and are now peer recovery specialists.

Chrissy Moore, a Peer Navigator for George Mason's Empowering Communities project, felt the power of hearing directly from peers through her own sobriety journey, which started while she was incarcerated.

"They had been in my shoes before," Moore said.

Moore works directly with folks in Petersburg who may need recovery support, saying housing, transportation, and access to food are lacking for her clients.

"We need that," Moore said. "Especially Petersburg."

According to data from Virginia Department of Health, the state count for all drug related overdose deaths was 2,238 residents in 2023.

In Petersburg, there were 34 overdose deaths, which includes Virginians who died in Virginia or out of state.

According to that same data, the death count for an overdose caused by any kind of opioid decreased between 2022 and 2023, from 2,102 deaths to 1,879 deaths.

Deaths from fentanyl and other synthetic opioids also decreased from 2022 to 2023, from 1,967 deaths to 1,772 deaths.

In order to curb substance use and overdose, Loving said clinicians and community partners have to think differently about how they approach those in need.

"People don't think recovery can be fun," she said, noting how Wednesday's event was originally going to include outdoor games and group activities, but had to be moved inside because of the weather.

"You got to want to create that space where recovery can be fun too," she said.

You can fill out this survey to share your thoughts on recovery services and other supports with organizers.



