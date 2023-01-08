Community still searching for Codi Bigsby nearly 1 year after Virginia toddler vanished

HAMPTON, Va. — Community search efforts for Codi Bigsby, the toddler who went vanished nearly a year ago in Hampton, continued over the weekend.

The boy's father, Cory Bigsby, reported the child's disappearance on Jan. 31, 2022, and there's still so sign of him.



RELATED: Arrest warrant reveals Codi Bigsby's father admitted to leaving children home alone on 'several occasions'

"Yeah, and it's sad. It's coming up on a year and still no answers? Like what is really going on? Like, this is unbelievable," United We Stand President Klalil Cribb said.

Emotions were high as the organizations of Six Women and a Notebook, United We Stand and Building Back Black came together with locals to search around Buckroe Pointe Apartments and other areas nearby.

"No matter where he's at, I'm praying to God that he's alive. But if not, I would like to be able to find Codi so we can give him a proper place to rest because he deserves it," said Nancy Strickland, the founder and president of Six Women and a Notebook.

Members said they remain saddened that child has not been found, but they are urging the community to help as they said they will never stop looking for Codi.