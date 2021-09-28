Community comes together after 2 men are killed in separate shootings

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two people were shot near their homes, less than two hours apart in two separate instances.

Now, community members are going out into neighborhoods, hoping to get information while offering support to those who are grieving.

An elderly man was found outside his southside home. Just two hours later, a middle-aged man was found shot to death on the outskirts of Mosby.

Their mission is now to provide outreach and information.

"We need to go out as a community, as a whole, because that's the only way we are going to kill this virus. I call it a virus because that's what it is," a neighbor said.

RESET stands for Rapid Engagement Of Support in the event of trauma.

Officers and faith leaders went door to door off of Maurice Avenue on Monday, speaking to the neighbors of the elderly man in his 70s who was found shot to death on Sunday afternoon.

Along Coalter and Oliver Hill Way, 38-year-old Rishard Watkins was found shot on the stretch of road on late Sunday afternoon.

Crime Insider sources say officially that these two are murder victims 58 and 59 of this year.

Those same sources warn that there are still some death investigations that will be classified as murder that are not being counted yet.

Gloria Nash-Allen has been a volunteer for RESET for 17 years. She has walked the streets after hundreds of homicides and says that she still feels the purpose.

"A lot of these people didn't know about it and I think once they are informed, they'll pay more attention and try to help us," Gloria said.

Neighbors said that the elderly man who was killed lived alone as his wife died in 2015. Something that raised some suspicion is that one of his screen windows was cut.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.