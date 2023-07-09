Community rallies to clean up this beach in Virginia after 4th of July festivities

NORFOLK, Va. — The community came together Friday afternoon to "Keep Norfolk Beautiful," focusing their efforts on Community Beach Park in Ocean View.

News 'It was beyond startling, upsetting:' Trash left behind at Ocean View beaches Brendan Ponton

The area was a mess after this week's 4th of July celebrations. People flocked to the beach but left mounds of garbage at Ocean View.

'It was beyond startling, upsetting:' Trash left behind at Ocean View beaches

Friday was all about cleaning up the area and encouraging people to put trash in the bins or take it home with them.

Organizers said there will be another clean up event after Labor Day.

Click or tap here for more information.